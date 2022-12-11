Road rage incident in Kitchener involves a handgun

A handgun was pulled in a bout of road rage in Kitchener over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) received a report of a road rage incident around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Bleams Road and Manitou Drive.

Police say the victim was travelling when an unknown male in the passenger seat of another vehicle pointed a red and black handgun at them.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Scion and police say another male was driving it.

There were no physical injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.