Police in Port Dover are looking for witnesses to a road rage argument which got physical over the weekend.

According to Norfolk County OPP, it happened late Saturday morning on Main Street.

One driver was parking their vehicle when they were approached by a blue pickup truck. Police say two women in the truck started to yell and swear at the other driver, and one of the women threw a can out of the truck at the other vehicle.

Police describe the vehicle as a blue pickup truck with a skull picture on its rear window.

They want to hear from anyone who has information that could help their investigators.