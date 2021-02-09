KITCHENER -- Officials expect a road in the area of Conestoga Mall to be closed for several hours after an SUV crashed into and took down a hydro pole.

Emergency crews were called to the Frobisher Drive incident in Waterloo just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Regional police say the one occupant of the SUV was not injured, but add that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A storage building next to the crash lost its power, according to hydro crews on scene.

They say they have about six hours of work still left to do and expect Frobisher Drive between Davenport and Northland Roads to be closed for that time.