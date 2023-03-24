Road crews begin winter pothole repairs

Winter is winding down and regional roads are showing wear from the snow and ice.

Pothole repairs have already started in Waterloo.

On Friday, crews out were working on Lee Avenue.

During cold weather they use a cold mix, a temporary fix before they do a more thorough repair with hot asphalt.

Bob Henderson, Waterloo’s manager of transportation, says drivers can expect to see crews out on the streets for the next several weeks.

Unlike past winters where the region went through wild temperature swings, this season was milder. Henderson says local roads held up fairly well.

“The number of potholes is generally dependent on the freeze-thaw nature of the winter so we’ve come out of this winter relatively unscathed in terms of damage to our roadways,” he explains.

Residents who want to report a pothole are advised to use the city’s online reporting system.