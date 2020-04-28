KITCHENER -- The start of May means the start of construction season in Waterloo Region. Here are some notable road closures that can be expected:

Waterloo

Weber Street from King to Forwell Creek will be closed until July 26

Later in May, King Street will be closed from Noecker Street to Elgin for 12 days

Kitchener

Weber Street from Cedar to Cameron closed to eastbound traffic until mid-August

Ottawa Street from Imperial Drive to Mill Street is closed to southbound traffic

Cambridge

Fountain Street’s northbound lane is closed between King Street and Marmel Court until the end of May

Woolwich