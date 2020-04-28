Road closures to expect in Waterloo Region during construction season
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:40AM EDT
A road closed sign is seen on Listowel Road in Woolwich Township. (Matt Ethier/CTV Kitchener) (April 27, 2020)
KITCHENER -- The start of May means the start of construction season in Waterloo Region. Here are some notable road closures that can be expected:
Waterloo
- Weber Street from King to Forwell Creek will be closed until July 26
- Later in May, King Street will be closed from Noecker Street to Elgin for 12 days
Kitchener
- Weber Street from Cedar to Cameron closed to eastbound traffic until mid-August
- Ottawa Street from Imperial Drive to Mill Street is closed to southbound traffic
Cambridge
- Fountain Street’s northbound lane is closed between King Street and Marmel Court until the end of May
Woolwich
- Listowel Road is closed from Arthur Street to Three Bridges Road for the month