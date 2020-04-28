KITCHENER -- The start of May means the start of construction season in Waterloo Region. Here are some notable road closures that can be expected:

Waterloo

  • Weber Street from King to Forwell Creek will be closed until July 26
  • Later in May, King Street will be closed from Noecker Street to Elgin for 12 days

Kitchener

  • Weber Street from Cedar to Cameron closed to eastbound traffic until mid-August
  • Ottawa Street from Imperial Drive to Mill Street is closed to southbound traffic

Cambridge

  • Fountain Street’s northbound lane is closed between King Street and Marmel Court until the end of May

Woolwich

  • Listowel Road is closed from Arthur Street to Three Bridges Road for the month