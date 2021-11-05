Road closures in place for motorcycle crash in Cambridge

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Cambridge.

Officers were called to the area of Churchill Drive and Hillcrest Drive around 2:50 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Police said a 52-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The service also flying its remotely piloted vehicle in the area Friday evening. Officials asking drivers to avoid the area as the roadways are closed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

It’s unclear how long the road closures will be in place for.