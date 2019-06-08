

CTV Kitchener





Brant County will be shutting down a number of roads Sunday for the Cambridge Tour de Grand.

Last year almost 3,000 cyclists took part in the annual event.

There are 11 routes, ranging in distance from 10 kilometres to 160 kilometres, on both gravel and paved trails.

Cyclists will be using the following roads:

Branchton Road

McLean School Road

St. George Road

Main Street North

Highway 5 (including Beverly Street West & Beverly Street East)

Blue Lake Road

East River Road

Glen Morris Road West

Pinehurst Road

Harrisburg Road

Bethel Church Road

Powerline Road

Brant Waterloo Road

Nith Road

Drumbo Road

Keg Lane

Brant Oxford Road

West Dumfries Road

West River Road

Glen Morris Road West

West River Road North

Sunday’s event starts at 8 a.m. at the Duncan McIntosh Arena in Churchill Park.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Tour de Grand.