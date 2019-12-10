Road closed in Kitchener after truck crashes, spills diesel
Police say the vehicle's bin tipped off of it, severing a fuel tank and causing a diesel spill. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A busy Kitchener street has been closed in one direction after a truck's bin tipped on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it happened around 12:35 p.m. near the roundabout at Bleams Road and Manitou Drive.
The bin reportedly severed part of the vehicle's fuel tank, causing a diesel spill.
Officers aren't sure how much fuel has spilled yet, but the Region of Waterloo's Environmental Enforcement Services were on site.
Northbound traffic on Manitou was being diverted between Wabanaki Drive and the roundabout. Traffic headed in the other direction wasn't affected.
Police haven't speculated on what caused the crash but police say that charges are pending.
There's no timeline yet for how long it will take to clean up after the crash.
