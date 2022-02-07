Road closed for hydro repair near West Montrose
Waterloo regional police say a portion of Katherine Street is closed near West Montrose while crews conduct hydro repairs in the area.
In a tweet posted just before 5 a.m. Monday, police said the roadway is closed to traffic between Line 86 and Maryhill Road.
The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Ottawa residents, honking protesters scheduled to clash in court
An Ontario court is scheduled to hear arguments in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.
Protests spread to more Canadian cities as Ottawa churches close their doors
The so-called Freedom Convoy rolled into the nation's capital last weekend, and while some people went home over the course of the week, participation surged anew, with police estimating that thousands were part of the weekend crowd.
Tanya Tagaq says her patience has run out for 'complacent' Canadians
Tanya Tagaq says her new album 'Tongues' is a reminder to Canadians they can no longer "turn their head" to the atrocities inflicted on Indigenous Peoples.
Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest
A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.
London
-
-
'Case counts gradually decline': MLHU stresses keeping up basic tenets critical in ending Omicron wave
With provincial hospitalizations at the lowest levels in a month, the Middlesex-London Health Unit's (MLHU) top doctor is stressing to keep your guard up.
-
TVRA 'low contact' sports to resume practice Monday
Nearly two months after high school sports were put on pause, some 'low contact' teams will be able to resume practice Monday.
Windsor
-
Chance of flurries and seasonal temperatures to start the week in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada is predicting mostly seasonal temperatures this week with a change of flurries on Monday.
-
Healthcare workers needed in Windsor-Essex
The need for nurses has risen over the last year according to data provided by Workforce Windsor-Essex
-
Barrie
-
What's in your waste?: Clear garbage bag program begins in Orillia
Orillia residents and businesses who receive curbside collection from the city are asked to place garbage in a clear plastic bag as of Monday.
-
Barrie police launch free after-school program at Holly Community Centre
The Barrie Police Service is offering a free after-school program at the Holly Community Centre beginning Monday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa today
Ottawa City Council will hold a special meeting this afternoon to discuss the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" demonstration, as the occupation of downtown streets enters an 11th day.
-
-
Toronto
-
-
-
Montreal
-
Quebec version of ‘freedom convoy’ draws to a close as police issue warnings
Quebec City police officers echoed actions of their counterparts in Ottawa going truck to truck issuing courtesy warnings to those involved in the trucker convoy, advising that their rigs are parked illegally and they should move or face fines or worse.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
-
Liberals fire back at Quebec government with parody ad after cancelled Dawson expansion
In the wake of Quebec’s decision to cancel a Dawson College expansion in favour of French-language CEGEPs, the Liberals (QLP) fired back at the government through a new ad.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds ride in Halifax 'Freedom Convoy' Sunday
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a 'Freedom Convoy' on Sunday.
-
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
Winnipeg
-
'Not again': West End residents frustrated by uptick in car vandalism, smashed windows
Several West End residents are frustrated after being targeted multiple times for vandalism to their vehicles.
-
-
Freedom Convoy protest outside Manitoba Legislature continues
The truck convoy remains outside the Manitoba Legislature protesting pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates.
Calgary
-
Dozens attend 'Stand With Ukraine' protest in downtown Calgary
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress staged a protest in Calgary, showing its support for Ukraine.
-
Fire tears through Ramada Hotel in Cochrane
Fire crews from neighbouring communities had to be called in to help with a fire that broke out in the Ramada hotel in Cochrane on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm but windy week, including double-digit highs
There’s a stretch of unusually warm weather ahead, accompanied by gusty westerly winds.
Edmonton
-
'Now is not the time': Alberta doctors offer perspectives on when to lift COVID-19 restrictions
As Alberta is poised to relax some public health restrictions, some doctors are urging the province not to move too fast toward
-
Alberta’s Ukrainian community stands together as fears over Russian invasion grow
Dozens gathered at Hawrelak Park on Sunday, calling on the Canadian government to aid Ukraine’s fight in keeping Russia out of the country.
-
'We are still grieving': Search continues for carjacker that killed Red Deer woman
The central Alberta family of a 30-year-old woman killed during a carjacking continues to grieve and search for answers.
Vancouver
-
New report scores B.C. a 'D' on vaccinating seniors
A report conducted by a national seniors' advocacy organization suggests B.C. is not vaccinating seniors at an adequate rate.
-
'Frightening and concerning': VPD grapples with rise in unprovoked stranger attacks
Since the start of 2022, surveillance videos of two disturbing random attacks in Vancouver have been widely circulated online and in the media, sending shockwaves through the city.
-
Owner of stranded barge in Vancouver's English Bay plans to remove it in pieces
The next chapter in the saga of the English Bay barge could begin in the next month or so, the vessel's owner says.