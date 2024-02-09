KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Road closed east of Kitchener after crash

    Intersection marked with an 'X' are closed as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday. (Google Maps) Intersection marked with an 'X' are closed as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday. (Google Maps)
    Share

    Police have shut down roads in the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest after a crash in Woolwich Township, just outside Kitchener.

    Police posted on social media about the collision at 4:24 p.m.

    They have not yet said how many vehicles were involved of if anyone was hurt.

    Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News