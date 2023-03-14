Advertisement
Road closed due to tractor trailer in ditch near Listowel
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2023 12:59PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2023 1:22PM EDT
A truck partially blocks Line 86 north of Dorking, Ont. on March 14, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have closed a section of Line 86 southeast of Listowel after a tractor trailer ended up in a ditch.
In a tweet posted at 12:41 p.m., police said Line 86 is closed between Road 131 and Road 140.
Police said no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.