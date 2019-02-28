

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole.

Regional police responded to the crash on Perth Line 56 and Wilmot Easthope Road on Thursday morning.

The vehicle reportedly left the road and hit a hydro pole before going into the ditch.

The pole cracked in two, one half of which was still suspended by the wires above.

Perth Line 56 will be closed to repair the hydro pole.

The investigation is ongoing.

There was no word on what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

The driver was taken to hospital for assessment but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.