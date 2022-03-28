Road closed after second collision near New Hamburg

Ontario Provincial Police have closed Road 102 between Line 37 and Line 34 near New Hamburg after a collision.

Police tweeted about the closure just before 5 p.m. on Monday and said that emergency services were on scene.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Photos taken at the scene show a pickup truck in a field off of the roadway with damage to its front end.

Earlier in the day, around one kilometer away, a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 7/8 killed on person.