Road closed after pedestrian struck in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police say officers are currently on scene at a crash in Waterloo involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

In a tweet posted at 10:04 a.m. Friday, Waterloo regional police said the westbound lanes of University Avenue East are closed at Woolwich Street and the southbound lanes of Lexington Road are closed at Hagen Court.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.