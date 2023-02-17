Road closed after crash outside Stratford

Stratford police say officers are on scene at a crash on Line 20 between Road 113 and Road 119, about 10 minutes southwest of Stratford.

Police posted a picture on Twitter showing a transport truck with heavy damage to its front end.

Police said the roadway will be closed to allow for cleanup, and should be open soon.

Stratford police told CTV News in an email it was a single motor vehicle crash involving a transport truck.

“It slid on the ice, went off the roadway, struck a tree and spun completely around,” Stratford police said.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.