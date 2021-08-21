Riverfest organizers host mini-festival in Elora

KITCHENER -

It’s not quite Riverfest, but live music is back in Elora.

The organizers of the annual event have put on a mini-festival called “Wish You Were Here” that kicked off on Friday with an opening performance by Wolf Saga.

Public health measures were in place to keep people separated in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I think people are excited to see live music and I think they’re reassured that we can do this safely with socially distancing people in boxes,” said site coordinator Kelsey Walker.

The weekend-long event is meant to hold fans over until the larger Riverfest next year.

“It’s great and I’m glad it’s back,” one concert-goer said. “We’ve gone every year, we’re local people, and it’s been a long wait but it’s nice to see that we can do something after the craziness we’ve been going through for the last year and a half.”

Tickets for Saturday are already sold out, but Sunday passes are still available as of Friday evening.