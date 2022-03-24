River flows expected to remain high throughout Grand River watershed

A flood warning issued for parts of the Grand River watershed has now ended, but conditions are still not safe.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said river flows are receding but are expected to remain high through the next week.

The agency is reminding residents to "exercise extreme caution" around all bodies of water. They said cold fast-moving water and slippery river and creek beds could be dangerous. Families are asked to keep children and small dogs away from local waterways.

According to an updated media release, the GRCA's major reservoirs at Belwood, Conestogo, Guelph, Luther, Woolwich, Laurel and Shade's Mills, stored runoff to help with potential flooding in neighbouring communities. However downstream flows "will remain elevated while reservoirs return to normal operating levels for this time of year."