KITCHENER -- Heat and humidity have returned in southern Ontario with humidex values in the low to mid-30s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. The high temperatures and humidity could help fuel severe thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

These thunderstorms have the potential to produce hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado. The first cluster of storms is set to move in late Tuesday afternoon and through the evening. As a cold front approaches Wednesday morning strong storms could fire up again.

Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/t7s6fj34Y6 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 2, 2020

Following the potential of storms early Wednesday, conditions will become clear with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Sunny skies will continue Thursday along with above seasonal temperatures to close out the work-week.

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to drop over the weekend.