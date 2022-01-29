Risk of frost bite, hypothermia as extreme cold warning remains in place in Waterloo-Wellington

WATERLOO -

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Waterloo-Wellington and surrounding areas with wind chill values expected to range between -25 C and -30 C into early Sunday morning.

According to Environment Canada, Waterloo Region reached a low of -29 C around 8 a.m. Saturday, with the wind chill dipping below -30 C.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for the majority of Southern Ontario.

The national weather agency warns of an elevated risk of hypothermia and frost bite developing within minutes on exposed skin.

Residents are reminded to watch for the following cold related symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Muscle pain and weakness

Numbness

Colour change in fingers and toes

Environment Canada stresses that the risk is greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Residents can find information on regional warming centres on the Region of Waterloo website.