Risk of COVID-19 exposure at two downtown Guelph establishments: WDG health unit

Guelph -

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit is warning patrons of two downtown Guelph establishments to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek out testing after exposure was linked to the businesses.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Western Hotel Burgers & Steaks. Anyone who attended the business on Sept. 6, 9 or 11 is urged to monitor themselves and get a COVID-19 test if symptoms appear.

The health unit also said exposure to COVID-19 occurred at Trappers Alley on Sept. 4 and 7, resulting in "heightened risk for potential transmission." Anyone who was at the establishment on those dates should monitor for symptoms and seek out testing.

Public health officials said they have "strong evidence" of COVID-19 transmissions among young people in the community, particularly those in the 18 to 24 age group.

"Now that the Delta variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in our area, young people are at greater risk than earlier in the pandemic," the health unit said in a release. "Public Health strongly encourages everyone who can get vaccinated as soon as possible and follow all public health measures."