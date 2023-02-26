Rings Wedding Expo in Guelph aims to make planning process simple

There is a lot to do before saying I do.

The Rings Wedding Expo held in Guelph on Sunday was hoping to make the planning process as simple as possible for those looking to get married.

"We had around 350 pre-registered and we get walk-ins as well," said Kristen Sullivan, an expo producer.

The Grand Guelph Banquet and Event Centre had 45 different vendors, from catering, to photography, dresses, and even a mobile bar.

"You want people to have a good time," said Ben McIntosh, the owner of Brew Barrel Mobile Bar. "People really enjoy bars and they really enjoy it when it's free."

Demand is on the rise for services and venues following pandemic disruptions.

"If you're not booking 16 months in advance you're just not going to get it," say bride-to-be Bayley Jackson. "[Here at the expo] you get to see a lot of people's actual examples face to face because everything's online now. You really want to do something unique, but you have no idea. That's where you get those idea."

Caroline Early of Fat Sparrow Group Catering hopes the expo can help people during a busy and chaotic time when planning their special day.

"It's still kind of crazy," said Early. "Especially coming in and making sure that we have everything organized for the rest of the year. Sometimes it can be get tricky when everybody comes at once."