

CTV Kitchener





OPP is asking anyone with information on four firearms stolen from a home in Blyth to contact them.

Police believe someone forced entry into the house on Drummond Street between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 and took the firearms and registration cards.

The stolen firearms are described as a Squires Bingham .22 calibre rifle, a M1 Carbine .30 calibre rifle, a Rossi .22 calibre rifle, and an unknown make and model long gun.

Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.