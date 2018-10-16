Featured
Rifles, ammunition seized from home
Police seized 29 rifles, many of them from the Second World War. (Source: WPRS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 11:31AM EDT
A man has been charged after several rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from a home in Waterloo.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Phillip Street in Waterloo on Oct. 9.
As a result, 29 rifles and 2,000 rounds of ammunition were seized.
A press release said the weapons and rounds were mainly from the era of the Second World War.
Police have charged a 24-year-old Waterloo male with unsafe storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.