Rifle, crossbow seized by Brantford police after man reportedly attempts online sale
Brantford police have seized weapons and ammunition after an attempted sale was reportedly made online. (Photo: BPS) (Feb. 8, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A Brantford man is facing a number of charges after police seized a rifle, ammunition, and a number of other weapons.
Police say they began the investigation on Saturday after the attempted sale of a rifle using an online platform.
The investigation reportedly led to a search warrant at a residence near Grey Street and Lynden Avenue as well as the seizure of a .22 cailber rifle, ammunition, and other weapons.
While not specified in their news release, the picture police provided shows a crossbow and bolts next to the seized rifle.
A 22-year-old Brantford man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons trafficking, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, and ammunition.
Brantford police are asking anyone with information about firearm or drug-related activities to contact them or Crime Stoppers.