KITCHENER -- Sunday will mark the first anniversary of the official launch of Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Waterloo Region.

First conceived back in 2002, the first ION was boarded on June 21, 2019.

It travels between Conestoga station in Waterloo and Fairway station in Kitchener, with 19 stations along the route.

At $868 million, it is the biggest and most expensive project in the region's history.

During the launch ceremony, Regional Chair Karen Redman touted the LRT as Canada’s first new rail system since the 1980s.

However, there were also a number controversial moments leading up to its launch, including delays and cost overruns.

The region is still working on stage two to extend LRT from Kitchener to Cambridge.

The preliminary designs for the second phase show an 18-kilometre line with eight stops in the two cities.

