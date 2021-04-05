KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating after several items were stolen from a north-end church last week.

In a news release, officials said that officers were called to a church near Woodlawn Road West and Elmira Road North around 2 p.m. Friday.

They said a maintenance volunteer had arrived on scene to find that a large shed had been broken into.

Security footage revealed a black pickup truck had attended the property late on the night of March 28.

The occupant of the truck dumped some garbage into the church’s dumpster and then left, coming back a short time later to break the lock off the shed.

Police said two riding lawnmowers, a push mower, a leaf blower, and other tools with a value of over $3,000 were stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.