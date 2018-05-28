

CTV Kitchener





Three alternatives to conventional Grand River Transit buses could be hitting the road in Waterloo Region this fall.

The region is proposing to run three 10-month pilot projects, each focused on a different neighbourhood.

In northwest Waterloo, the ridesharing service RideCo would be contracted to provide subsidized rides to destinations around the neighbourhood.

Similar arrangements would be made with Golden Triangle Taxi to cover the central part of Hespeler, while a community bus would be obtained for the Freeport area.

All three areas were selected based on the presence of long-term care facilities and low existing levels of transit service.

Regional officials estimate that the Waterloo service would receive 10,600 rides over 10 months, the Kitchener service 5,700 and the Cambridge service 3,800.

It is estimated that running the three services for 10 months would cost a little more than $210,000, while bringing in about $33,000 in fare revenue.

Regional councillors will vote Tuesday on whether to move ahead with the pilot project.