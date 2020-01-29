KITCHENER -- As commuters await the results of the ratification vote that could end the Grand River Transit bus strike, students are leaning on each other for support.

Classmates are using WhatsApp, a popular cross-platform messaging tool to arrange for rides.

It's an example of a school community group coming together in a creative way to fill the void that the bus cancellation leaves.

Classmates are using the chat to offer rides to and from school for those who usually take the bus.

"Since the GRT strikes started I'm using that group for my everyday ride," one student tells CTV.

Uber and taxis are another alternative to transit users, but the cost adds up.

Conestoga College says it's offering students up to $200 in commute reimbursement to help make things easier, but for some students, the cost is still too limiting.

That's why they started relying on each other for support.

Safety is still a concern for anyone taking a ride from someone, but the student who spoke to CTV says the app doesn't include strangers.

The group includes a network of students who are friends, helping each other out.