Rideshare driver charged with sexually assaulting teen

A rideshare driver from Guelph has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl he was driving home from school.

Guelph police said the teen reported the assaults on Friday.

She said she was picked up by the driver on Thursday morning and dropped off at school. At the end of the day she was picked up by the same man and asked to go home, instead she said he drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her. He then drove to another location and assaulted her again before taking her home, police said.

The driver allegedly threatened to harm her if she reported the assaults. She came forward after going to school Friday morning and seeing the man in the area.

The 23-year-old driver has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.