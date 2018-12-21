

CTV Kitchener





A 63-year-old Cambridge man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to the crash on Friday around 8 a.m.

It happened in the area of Groh Avenue and Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge.

The motorcyclist was riding in the intersection when he collided with another vehicle.

Police say that the rider was about to be airlifted to Hamilton, but his injuries were downgraded.

Two helmets were seen on the road, but police say the man had just dropped off his son at school and was the only person on the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police did not say what caused the crash, but charges are pending.