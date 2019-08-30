

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A crash involving an LRT vehicle and an SUV was resolved quickly on Friday morning.

Curtis Young was on the light rail transit vehicle with his kids when it happened on Ottawa Street between Charles and Courtland.

He says that the driver and the service handled it quickly and professionally.

"I certainly wanted to make sure the kids were okay before anything else," he explains.

"Really impressed with the way the ION driver handled the situation, before anything else he just checked to make sure everyone was doing okay on the train."

The LRT was heading toward Conestoga Mall at the time. It sustained some damage to its front door and to its side.

The other car also received some damage.

Nobody was hurt in the crash. It's not yet known if any charges will be laid.