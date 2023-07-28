RIDE stop leads to $180,000 drugs and cash seized by Stratford police

More than $180,000 in illegal drugs and cash was seized by Stratford police on Thursday following a RIDE program stop.

At around 9:45 p.m., Stratford police said a White Chevrolet Equinox was stopped on Huron Street with three occupants inside.

The driver had a suspended licence and was placed under arrest, according to a news release.

After a search, police said officers found a prohibited knife and suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The other two people in the vehicle were then arrested.

The driver was a 40-year-old woman from Windsor. The passengers were a 44-year-old man from Windsor and a 41-year-old man from Ridgetown.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 518 grams of methamphetamine, 435 grams of fentanyl, six grams of cocaine, 24 hydromorphone pills, 33 grams of cannabis, and over $8,000 in cash, police said.

Police said they also found a second prohibited knife and bear spray.

All three accused are charged with various drugs and weapons related charges.