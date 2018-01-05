

CTV Kitchener





Drivers in Waterloo Region can expect to run into more RIDE checkpoints in 2018 as part of the police response to the legalization of marijuana.

Waterloo Regional Police say they’ll be increasing their number of RIDE programs this year in large part because of concerns about people driving while high after marijuana becomes legal.

“Driving while impaired is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” Chief Bryan Larkin said in a news release.

“It is crucial that we step up our efforts on enforcement and education to ensure our roads are free from alcohol and drug impaired drivers.”

Police say this year’s RIDE programs will also focus on Waterloo Region’s borders, in partnership with the OPP.