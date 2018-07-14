

CTV Kitchener





The second annual Backyard Bash took place at Blackridge Harley-Davidson on 310 Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge.

Activities for all were present, including food trucks, a show and shine for motorcycles, a burnout pit and music.

Especially exciting, says owner Mike Duncan, is the jump-start: a fully-functioning Harley-Davidson motorcycle that doesn’t move, so non-riders can try it out for themselves.

More importantly to the motorcyclists, though, is the sense of community the event brings.

“Community is a big part of what they have; it’s the Harley Davidson family,” said Michelle Sullivan, director of marketing.

She said she hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.

The dealership also saw riders in support of Cody Andrews, who was killed by a drunk driver.

"Today we'd like to honour him and maybe we can raise some awareness and funds for MADD Waterloo Region," said Dave Andrews, Cody's dad.

Family and friends attended in support of the ride, which left from Blackridge Harley-Davidson and made several stops along the way.