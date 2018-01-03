

Results are in from the RIDE checkpoints Waterloo Regional Police set up over the holidays.

Between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, 1,977 vehicles were stopped at checkpoints around the region. Thirty-six drivers were given sobriety tests.

According to police, the stops resulted in more than 100 charges being laid.

There were two arrests for impaired driving, as well as four drivers being found with over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Police laid one charge for dangerous driving, one charge for stunt driving, one charge for drug possession and 95 charges for Highway Traffic Act offences.

Fifteen drivers saw their licences suspended for at least 24 hours, with six receiving 90-day suspensions.