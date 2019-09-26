

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Fundraising efforts for a reverend who had to have his leg amputated have been successful.

Randy Mackenzie has an aneurysm that ruptured in the back of his knee back in February.

Following months of hospital visits, doctors had to amputate the Brantford man's leg.

"It was terrifying," said Mackenzie, 70, at the time. "Still is."

Read the original story here

After OHIP and insurance coverage, the Mackenzie family had to spend $30,000 for a specialized prosthetic leg that would mimic his other leg.

A special fundraiser was held for him at Sydenham Heritage United Church on Sept. 20.

More than 200 people attended, raising a combined $12,000. An online fundraiser raised another $27,000, bringing the total to nearly $40,000.