FERGUS -- A Fergus Reverend is creating programs aimed at the LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC communities in an effort to make more people feel welcomed into the church.

Reverend Ann Turner grew up Irish Catholic, but says she felt misplaced.

"As I came into my own as my own person and came to the realization that I was gay, and that I was making difference choices for my life, the Roman Church wasn't particularly hospitable," Turner said.

Turner says she found a new home in the Anglican Church and is now an openly gay faith leader at St. James Church in Fergus.

"My life has been one of extreme privilege, but I do know what it is to not belong and I do know what it is not to feel safe," she said.

That feeling of not belonging led her to create programs like Renegade Rainbow "to ease other peoples' ways and help them with that journey," Turner said.

Ribbons are also tied outside the church, representing missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

It's initiatives like these designed to send the message that all are welcome.

"We can provide the home, we can provide the safety, the energy, the network, and then invite others in the community to express themselves and to find their own voices in safe and wonderful ways," Turner said.

The church also offers a community garden and food program for those in need.

"It's paramount to the feeling you get when using the programs and services here is that you are included," said program user Jean Faulds.

Members of the community say they're thankful for Turner.

"There's no judgement, it's come as you are and who you are," said community member Jason Thompson. "She's like glue, really."

Turner says she hopes her efforts can close the gap between marginalized groups and faith.