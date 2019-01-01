

CTV Kitchener





While the wet, windy conditions forced Waterloo to postpone the party, the festivities went ahead in Kitchener.

Despite the rain, people flocked to city hall on Monday evening to ring in the New Year.

The celebrations included both indoor and outdoor options. There was live music and free skating outside in Carl Zehr Square and inside city hall there were retro video games, comic book displays, and family friendly activities.

An Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car was also parked at city hall as part of a display marking the 35 th anniversary of the classic film.

The evening concluded with a concert and a count-down to midnight.

Fireworks in Waterloo Park were postponed due to high winds, an announcement said on Friday Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Waterloo’s culture and heritage feed, Create Waterloo, New Year’s Eve was cancelled in Uptown Waterloo.

As much as 25 millimetres of rain was expected in some areas.

The fireworks will go ahead on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Waterloo Park.