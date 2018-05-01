A proposed new route for extending LRT into Cambridge will impact far fewer properties, may add $100 million or so to the project’s cost, and isn’t expected to increase or decrease development much beyond what would be expected with the initial proposed route.

And that, local politicians say, sounds just about right.

The new proposal, which was unveiled last Friday, mostly keeps light rail vehicles off of Eagle Street. Residents of that street had been vocal in opposition to having a light rail line running down Eagle.

Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig says he’s glad regional planners listened to concerns coming out of Cambridge and modified their proposals accordingly.

Coun. Tom Galloway, who chairs the regional committee overseeing the project, agrees, noting that the new plan would require the region to take land from dozens fewer properties than the previous proposal.

“They have gone to work to try to mitigate those impacts, and I think they’ve been quite successful at doing that,” he says.

The new proposal carries a price tag of $1.36 billion, assuming construction occurs between 2026 and 2028. The first proposed route came with a $1.25-billion cost.

Regional officials describe both costs as preliminary estimates, and say the current $1.36-billion figure will be refined once a final route is selected and design work begins.

Thomas Schmidt, the region’s commissioner of transportation and environmental services, likens the current proposal to “a line on a drawing” as opposed to a detailed design.

“It’s not set in stone. We need to do a lot more work on it,” he says.

According to Schmidt, two of the reasons behind the increased cost estimate are the addition of more elevated track in the Shantz Hill area and the extension of the end of the route from the Ainslie Street transit terminal to near the Gaslight District development.

On the development front, Galloway describes the potential for investment along the new route as “essentially the same” despite vehicles barely using Eagle Street, because the region expects development to occur not only on the line, but within 800 metres of it.

“It goes behind a lot of properties that can be redeveloped, particularly in the industrial area when you get past Speedsville,” he says.

Craig says he expects the line to lead to increased development in other areas where it runs, such as on Hespeler Road.

In addition to the modifications in Cambridge, the new proposed route includes one big change in Kitchener. Instead of using King Street East to move light rail vehicles through the Freeport area, planners are now proposing to run the vehicles along a track adjacent to Highway 8.

With reporting by Max Wark