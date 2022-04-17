Retro video games and comic books swapped in Waterloo

While most current video games are online, those who prefer the classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s were out in droves in Waterloo.

Collectors came out Sunday to the St. George Banquet Hall to swap retro games and comic books from more than 30 vendors.

Organizers say they're a great way to connect with friends and have fun.

"For me it's a major nostalgia factor, takes me back to a simpler time when games weren't this crazy VR and 3D experience," said organizer Rui Couto. "It takes me back to when I was a kid and what I enjoyed doing back then.

"The best part is you're playing at home for the old school games. You've got your buddy sitting next to you, and that's the fun part that I think a lot of people miss when you can play everything online, because you don't have your buddy beside you."

Some vendors came from as far away as Ottawa and Montreal.