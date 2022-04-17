Retro video games and comic books swapped in Waterloo
While most current video games are online, those who prefer the classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s were out in droves in Waterloo.
Collectors came out Sunday to the St. George Banquet Hall to swap retro games and comic books from more than 30 vendors.
Organizers say they're a great way to connect with friends and have fun.
"For me it's a major nostalgia factor, takes me back to a simpler time when games weren't this crazy VR and 3D experience," said organizer Rui Couto. "It takes me back to when I was a kid and what I enjoyed doing back then.
"The best part is you're playing at home for the old school games. You've got your buddy sitting next to you, and that's the fun part that I think a lot of people miss when you can play everything online, because you don't have your buddy beside you."
Some vendors came from as far away as Ottawa and Montreal.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
U.S. envoy in Seoul for talks over North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with his South Korean counterparts on ways to address Pyongyang's increased missile launches and concerns over the possible resumption of nuclear testing.
Shanghai targets COVID-19 lockdown turning point: sources
Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow the city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow.
U.S. rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a nightclub in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state over the Easter holiday weekend, and the third in the nation.
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead royals at Easter service; Queen absent
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded, police said.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. woman makes $1 million donation to reach city’s animal centre and dog park budget goal
St. Thomas City council is expected to approve a new animal centre and dog park Tuesday after a massive donation from a local businesswoman.
-
'Very Triggering': London Muslim community reacts to Scarborough shooting
Toronto’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating a drive-by shooting at a mosque Saturday which left five men injured.
-
Londoners return to celebrating religious holidays for the first time without restrictions
This weekend many Londoners have come together to celebrate their religious holidays, including Easter, Ramadan, and Passover.
Windsor
-
'This space means a lot to us’: Community workshop for Chatham's vulnerable gets a lease on life
A community workshop for Chatham's vulnerable population inside the Downtown Chatham Centre (DCC) has secured its location at the back of the former Sears store until August 2022.
-
After eight years, Assumption Church holds its first Easter Sunday Mass at full capacity
For the first time in eight years, Assumption Church is holding its first Easter Sunday Mass — at full capacity.
-
St. Clair College Easter brunch event returns after two-year hiatus
The annual St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Easter Brunch returned with in-person dining on Sunday after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured after incident in Barrie Sunday afternoon
One person has been airlifted to hospital after allegedly suffering stab-related wounds in Barrie Sunday afternoon.
-
Sense of normalcy returns to Simcoe Easter services for first time since 2019
Easter service was back to pre-pandemic form in Barrie on Sunday.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash in Innisfil
One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.
-
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa parishioners eager to celebrate Easter services without restrictions
For the first time in three years church doors opened for Easter Sunday without COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Toronto mosque shooting prompts increased patrols in Ottawa
Ottawa police say they have been in contact with local imams in the city following a shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa Mission adds food truck to help deliver meals during Easter long weekend
The Ottawa Missions says the demand and need for food is greater than ever in the community.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
Farmers' Almanac forecast predicts 'wet, warm' Ontario summer
Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather this summer, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
-
'Don’t trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Montreal
-
'There’s a whole chain reaction to this': doctor uneasy as ERs tip over capacity
Rising cases of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are bogging down Quebec hospitals, and Dr. Christopher Labos is advising the province to take action before it’s too late.
-
Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander
While fleeing, someone driving a stolen car crashed into another car and both caught fire. The suspect is dead as well as one of three occupants of the vehicle struck during the pursuit.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal could be hit by snow this week — but it won’t linger
There’s a chance of either snow or rain Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday as temperatures reach a low of 1 C.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old Halifax man identified as homicide victim: police
Halifax Regional Police say 18-year-old Simon Joseph Morrison was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Brunswick Street.
-
N.B. College of Family Physicians concerned about holiday weekend COVID-19 transmission
Holiday weekend gatherings have some family physicians wondering what COVID-19 numbers will look like in the coming weeks.
-
Four fox pups arrive at N.S. animal rehab centre
Spring is normally a busy time of year at animal rehabilitation centres, and that holds true at Hope for Wildlife, in Seaforth, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Easter storm not stopping Easter festivities
Not even a storm is stopping Winnipeggers from enjoying the first Easter in several years without public health restrictions.
-
Travel rebates return from Manitoba Chambers of Commerce
The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is bringing back its Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) for 2022 after giving out $2.2 million in rebates last year.
-
Urban mushing hits Winnipeg streets
When a multi-day spring snowstorm forced many Manitobans to take refuge in their homes, Asmara Polcyn saw an opportunity for a quintessential northern activity, dog sledding.
Calgary
-
Impaired driving suspected in head-on crash in northwest Calgary
Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following an early morning crash in northwest Calgary.
-
'I was shocked': Items worth thousands stolen for Calgary music shop
A Calgary business is dealing with the aftermath of an overnight break-in where thousands of dollars worth of product was stolen.
-
Award-winning Alberta musician loses battle with cancer
Bill Bourne, an Alberta musician who won multiple Juno Awards throughout his long career has died of bladder cancer.
Edmonton
-
Alberta pilot aims to reduce surgery backlog, 'enhance sustainability' of anesthesia services
In an effort to help reduce surgery backlogs and increasing workloads for anesthesiologists, Alberta Health Services is piloting a new anesthesia care team model for cataract procedures.
-
Edmonton police investigate late-night incident on Yellowhead Trail
A section of Yellowhead Trail in northwest Edmonton was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon as police investigate a late-night incident.
-
Ramadan fundraiser helping to feed kids across the world
The Grand Iftar returned to an in-person format this year on Saturday to raise money to feed children all over the world.
Vancouver
-
Churches celebrate first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions lifted
As members of The Way Church in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood filed in for Easter service on Sunday morning, they were marking a significant milestone by gathering in-person for the first time.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police say
One man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
B.C.'s unknown COVID-19 case count makes 6th wave, long-term effects unpredictable: expert
Not knowing how many people in B.C. are or have recently been infected with COVID-19 makes predicting how the sixth wave of the pandemic will unfold 'very uncertain,' according to an expert with an independent modelling group.