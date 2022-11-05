Retro games day at Kitchener Public Library

Kids at the Kitchener Public Library were able to meet some of the biggest names in video games in a whole new way on Saturday.

The library held a retro games day as part of international games month.

Gamers got to try modern twists on old favourites thanks to a partnership with Good Time Games in Waterloo.

"Video games have been around for 40 to 50 years and it's a lot of the young people who have no idea what some of these games even are," said Chad Smith, owner of Good Time Games. "Weirdly, the biggest hit today is called a Vectrex. We've had so many kids asking questions about it, where it came from, what it's like, and we haven't seen one person play it yet and not have a smile on their face."

The Vectrex first hit the North American market in the early 80s with games like Hyper Chase, Mine Storm, and Clean Sweep.