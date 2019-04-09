

CTV Kitchener





A Listowel man is celebrating his first big lottery win, winning nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

“At first, I thought I won $241,” Serge Manseau said in a statement. “When the retailer told me I actually won more than $241,000, my wife and I cried a little bit!”

He won his $241,066.80 windfall in the March 30 LOTTARIO draw.

The 68-year-old man plans to buy a motorhome and visit family in Quebec and Calgary.

Manseau purchased the winning ticket at Mac’s on Wallace Avenue on Listowel.