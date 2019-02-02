

CTV Kitchener





A 53-year-old man has been arrested following a report of sexual assault between 2016 and 2018 at Hagersville Secondary School.

Haldimand County OPP first received the report of the incident on Jan. 25.

After an investigation, police charged retired teacher Robert Mehlenbacher with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and criminal harassment.

The Oxford County resident is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

Police are asking anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact them, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.