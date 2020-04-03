KITCHENER -- The financial fallout of COVID-19 can be a struggle if you're a business owner, particularly if you’ve been ordered to close by the government.

Those in the hospitality industry have been forced to shut their doors to dine-in customers, meaning revenue is now at an all-time low.

The new rule has rocked the restaurant industry with many forced to lay off most of their staff.

“Scared for staff, but also scared for the friends I’ve had throughout the years,” says Jocelyn Maurice, CEO of Pearle Hospitality.

Her company says more than half of the people who have applied for employment insurance are from the industry.

The local hospitality group laid off close to 1,000 people last month and worries they won't have enough money to hire them back down the road.

The company’s chief operating officer says the fear is many businesses will go bankrupt.

“I'm worried for people who have had small businesses that have risked their homes, their mortgages, their whole.lives in order to create something that can be pretty magical,” says Maurice.

Some restaurants are still offering delivery options during the pandemic, but it’s not yet clear if that will be enough to keep them afloat.