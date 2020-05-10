KITCHENER -- Some restaurants weren’t letting the pandemic stand in the way of getting brunch to Mom on her special day.

Mother’s Day is usually the busiest time of year for Imperial Market and Eatery in New Hamburg, who have switched to curbside brunch pickup.

“We let Mommy sleep in, we made a card, and now we’re picking up brunch,” said one father-daughter pair of customers.

With the dining room closed, The Imperial has reworked their popular Mother’s Day spread of fruits, pastries, and mimosas into a picnic kit.

“The idea is that you can take home your little kits and can open them up for your Mom or wife and set it all up,” said Sabrina Hutchinson, owner of Imperial Market and Eatery. “Nobody has to do a thing.”

The restaurant packed 70 picnic kits also filled with local meats, cheeses, and baked goods. There were also 20 mimosa kits sold.

“We only had a few requests that we had to turn down which is unfortunate,” said Hutchinson. “We did everything we could and we sold out of our brunch picnics.”

Brunch-to-go was also being sold at Proof Kitchen and Lounge in Waterloo.

“Pandemic notwithstanding, mothers still need to be celebrated” said manager Laura Umbrio. “We have signs on the floor to indicate where social distancing is and we have built a shield at the pick-up station to protect our staff.”

Restaurant owners say they are looking forward to when they can open back up and take part in celebrating Mother’s Day in person.