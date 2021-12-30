Restaurants adjust New Year's Eve plans due to surge in COVID-19 cases

KITCHENER -

Many restaurants and bars are altering their plans for New Year’s Eve in response to the latest update to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ridge Social Eater in Ayr originally planned to have a live band to ring in 2022, and were expecting a packed house.

“We were doing a cover charge, late night offering, glass of champagne, late night snacks,” said co-owner Kendra Clark.

The restaurant has had to pivot, and is now offering a two-person meal for about $100, which includes a bottle of champagne and a four-course meal for dine-in or takeout.

Clark said she is grateful they will still be fully booked, even if it’s only at half capacity of 30 people. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Last call is at 10 p.m. and customers must be out of the doors by 11 p.m., as per the latest rules laid out by the province.

In Cambridge, EVO Kitchen will still be offering dine-in options for lunch but dinner will be takeout only.

“Keeping our staff and customers safe is the most important thing right now,” said Taryn Schwartzentruber, the co-owner at EVO Kitchen.

Some restaurants and bars have decided to close their dining rooms over the holidays after a surge in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Restaurants Canada said the pandemic has been especially hard on the hospitality businesses.

“We’re going to see a lot of people leave the industry as a result of this latest closure," said James Rilett from Restaurants Canada. "It’s going to be a very tough time. And we will see who makes it out the other side."

Clark said the Ridge Social Eater will close its doors the first week of Jan. 2022 to give staff a break and to roll out their new menu. The new owners took over the business in mid-December.

“With the news, and with the cases and stuff, it just seems like it is the smartest time to do it,” she said.