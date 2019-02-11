Featured
Restaurant fight involving knife leaves 2 with injuries
Published Monday, February 11, 2019
Regional police are investigating after two people were injured in a fight.
Officers responded to the fight early Saturday morning at a restaurant on King Street North in Waterloo.
One of the people involved reportedly had a knife.
Two others suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight before the suspect fled the scene.
He is described as a black male standing five feet seven inches with a slim build and short hair.
Police say he was wearing a white jacket and a white hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.