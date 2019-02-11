

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after two people were injured in a fight.

Officers responded to the fight early Saturday morning at a restaurant on King Street North in Waterloo.

One of the people involved reportedly had a knife.

Two others suffered minor injuries as a result of the fight before the suspect fled the scene.

He is described as a black male standing five feet seven inches with a slim build and short hair.

Police say he was wearing a white jacket and a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.