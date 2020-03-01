Restaurant, owners and staff charged under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act after fatal crash

A Cambridge restaurant and four people associated with it are facing charges in connection to a fatal impaired driving crash. St. Louis Bar and Grill, two of its owners and two staff members are facing a combined 21 charges under the Liquor Licence Act, police said Friday.

The charges are in connection to a fatal crash in November 2019 that left 67-year-old Kenneth Scott dead. He was driving home from getting his winter tires on when another driver crossed the centre line on Townline Road and collided with his vehicle head-on.

Jason Fach, 38, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in December. An agreed statement of facts says that he had had four 20 oz. beers in a little more than an hour at St. Louis Bar and Grill the night of the crash. Fach been sentenced to six years in prison.

Fischer-Hallman Road closed for two days after five vehicles leave road

A snow squall watch across most of Southern Ontario and into the Waterloo-Wellington area sparked dangerous driving conditions, particularly on one stretch in Kitchener. Fischer-Hallman Road was closed off from Bleams Road to Seabrook Drive for two days after police say five cars left the roadway due to drifting snow.

The region was under a snow squall watch and blowing snow advisory, with westerly winds reaching gusting to highs of up to 70 km/h.

'An extremely difficult decision': OPP calls off search for missing boy

The search for nine-year-old Alex Ottley has come to an unsuccessful end for the Ontario Provincial Police. They announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday night.

#HaldimandOPP. Despite extensive search of Lake Erie and shoreline, search and recovery efforts were unsuccessful. Search efforts are completed. An extremely difficult decision for the #OPP. Periodic aerial and shoreline searches will continue in the future.^rl

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 26, 2020

Rough waters and weather had hampered efforts to find the boy since he was swept into the icy lake more than a week ago.

Independent search teams have since resumed the recovery effort along Lake Erie near Peacock Point.

Passenger's gas allegedly leads to racist tirade against Uber driver

An Uber ride in Kitchener turned into something more after a driver says his passenger became agitated and began calling him racist names. Jose Peralta says he had to cut an early-morning trip short after a passenger became irate.

"I don't have to put up with the abuse,” he explained. “The racial stuff is what really bothered me.”

He says he had picked up three male passengers from an adult entertainment establishment in Kitchener just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Peralta says that one of the passengers repeatedly passed gas, setting off what he described as a disturbing series of events.

Kitchener student surprised with full-ride scholarship

A student at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday.

Alejandro Mansilla was followed around by a camera crew, under the impression that he was helping the crew pre-plan a shoot to present a fellow student with a $35,000 cheque to help pay for post-secondary school.

But that story had a plot twist: the name on the cheque was Mansilla's. Video shows the teen opening the cheque in a practice run, but when he turns it around to look at it, he sees his name printed on the front.