KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 22 more resolved COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, outpacing the eight new cases they reported the same day.

The region's total number of cases rose to 2,100, but the number of active cases dropped from 107 to 93.

The number of resolved cases in the region climbed to 1,887, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 120. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease also remained steady at six.

Officials also reported a new outbreak at a manufacturing/industrial workplace on Wednesday, though they did not identify the company. Three cases have been linked to this outbreak, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows.

There are four other active outbreaks in the region:

The Village at University Gates LTC: one case in staff

Event at a place of worship: 18 total cases

Energy and utilities workplace: two cases

WRDSB before-and-after school program: one case

Ontario as a whole reported more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With 30,010 tests done in the 24 hours before, the province's positive test rate was at 2.8 per cent.

Another 773 cases were considered resolved by the Ministry of Health.

There have been a total of 72,885 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, a number that includes 62,303 resolved cases and 3,108 deaths.