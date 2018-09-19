

Cambridge residents spoke up on Tuesday night at council after a man-made pond was drained and blocked off last month.

People living in the Hunt Club Valley neighborhood where this took place say they were not notified about the changes.

“When construction crews arrived… that was our first knowledge of the fact the pond was going to be changed to a meandering creek,” says delegate Jim Barton.

Documents from Cambridge planning committee meetings show public meetings were held to discuss the development.

The pond is not owned by any of the residents and is slated to become a stream to run along a massive new trail development.

Council says in order to have more time to deal with the matter that phase of the development will be put on hold.